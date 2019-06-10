In loving memory of John and Philomena Glen. John Glen was born in Dundee, Scotland in 1931, and died on May 26, 2018, 21 years and one day after his beloved wife Philomena Glen (Byrne). Philomena was born in Kilkenny, Ireland in 1931 and died on May 25, 1997. They were married at St. Canice's Cathedral in Kilkenny, Ireland on January 4, 1955, then moved to Dundee, Scotland where they had two children, and then immigrated to the U.S in 1970. They both died in Orlando Florida, and were reunited on May 26, 2018.

John and Philomena were family focused, creating many wonderful memories for their children and grandchildren. They retained life-long friendships extending from Scotland and Ireland, to Canada, the U.S. and beyond. They are sorely missed by family and friends alike, but will continue to live in our hearts forever. They are survived by their children Paul Glen and Sandra Stapleton, and Grandchildren Daniel, Stephen, Michelle, Brian, Amy, Erica, and Sean. Published in the Orlando Sentinel on June 10, 2019