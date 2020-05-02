John A. Hollifield passed from this world on April 28, 2020 at age 89 while home surrounded by his family. John was born in Banner Elk, NC on St. Patrick's Day 1931. He grew up primarily in Ormond Beach, FL and often spent memorable summers with his family in Boothbay Harbor, ME and Woodstock, NY. John lettered in football at Mainland High School in Daytona Beach where he graduated in 1949. He next attended the University of Florida where he graduated in 1955 with a degree in Architecture. John then served three years in the U.S. Air Force, spending most of his duty in Japan. It was there that he asked his college sweetheart Cornelia to marry him and she travelled from Connecticut to Japan to walk down the aisle in July 1957. They were happily married for over 62 years. After returning to the U.S., John and Cornelia moved to Orlando in 1960 and then settled into family life in Winter Park with their children Travis and Dana (Adkinson). John enjoyed a long and successful career as an architect in Central Florida, and his handiwork can be seen today all over the region including several buildings in downtown Orlando. After retiring with Cornelia to Maitland, he applied his passion and talent for woodworking to create many beautiful pieces of art, frames, and furniture for his children and many others. John also worked for many years with Dana's floral preservation business where he helped establish logistical and production processes with his trademark ingenuity and grace. John's greatest joy came when he became "Gramps" to Dana's children Braden (age 19) and Peyton (age 13). As his family often noted, John's fingerprints are all over his children and grandchildren, and for that they are eternally grateful. He was a kind, patient, gentle, and selfless man; loved by so many.
John is survived by his wife Cornelia, son Travis, daughter Dana, son-in-law Jay Adkinson, and grandsons Braden and Peyton Adkinson.
In lieu of flowers, John's family requests that contributions be made in his memory to a favored charity of the donor's choice.
A memorial service will be arranged in the near future at Maitland Presbyterian Church (public health permitting).
John is survived by his wife Cornelia, son Travis, daughter Dana, son-in-law Jay Adkinson, and grandsons Braden and Peyton Adkinson.
In lieu of flowers, John's family requests that contributions be made in his memory to a favored charity of the donor's choice.
A memorial service will be arranged in the near future at Maitland Presbyterian Church (public health permitting).
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Orlando Sentinel from May 2 to May 3, 2020.