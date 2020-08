Or Copy this URL to Share

John A. MacDonald, Jr., age 91, died peacefully on August 8,2020 at the Mayflower Retirement Community in Winter Park, Fl. John will be remembered by his wife and family as being loving, hard-working, keen sense of humor and a beautiful mind. Rest in peace,John.



