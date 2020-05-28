John Allan Harris
John Harris passed into the arms of Our Lord on May 18, 2020 after a valiant battle with cancer. He is survived by his loving wife of forty eight years, Kathleen; his children Pamela (David),Jennifer (Todd) and Michael (Pinar); his grandchildren Lauren, Alex, Mina, Emre and Emily; his siblings David, Shelley and Gary and their families, as well as many in-laws, cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. He was beloved by all who knew him. John was a native Floridian, born in Jacksonville on November 13, 1952. He spent ten years in the Air Force, but then returned to Florida and worked for Textron for many years. He then began a new career as a Surgical Technician, which he enjoyed immensely. His greatest joy and accomplishment came from his family life. He leaves behind a legacy of pure love. Please visit John's Tribute Page for information and reflections at www.degusipefuneralhome.com

Published in Orlando Sentinel from May 28 to May 31, 2020.
