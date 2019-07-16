Home

John Anthony Woods


1946 - 2019
John Anthony Woods Notice
February 8, 1946- July 13, 2019

John Anthony Woods, 73, died at home July 13, 2019 in the embrace of his family. He is survived by his wife, Maggie; his children, Michael and Nancy; and his grandchildren, Ava and Alex. He was a U.S. Army vetern during the Vietnam War, a retired Lieutenant of the New York PD, and Sergeant of the Lake Mary PD. John was an active parishioner at Annunciation Catholic Church, and a charter member of the Knights of Columbus. John will be remembered as a generous man. He was a man of deep faith and love of family.

For information regarding funeral services, please visit www.baldwinfairchild.com.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from July 16 to July 17, 2019
