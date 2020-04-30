John C. Albert
John C. Albert of Orlando passed away on March 29, 2020. John was born in Horicon, Wisconsin on May 13, 1942, to Lester and Alice (Dohrman) Albert. He attended Horicon public grade and high schools, graduating in 1960.

In June 1966, John received a degree in landscape architecture from the University of Wisconsin. Later that summer on August 27th, he married Judith A. McLelland in Lenox, MA. He then went on to earn a Master's degree from the University of Massachusetts.

After working for several years in his field, John was able to pursue his real passion: fireworks. In 1977, he began his career with Walt Disney World, where he eventually became the senior fireworks designer.

Over the years, John was a member of Kensington Baptist Church in CT, New Life Fellowship in Orlando, and, most recently, First Presbyterian Church of Orlando.

He leaves his wife Judith; two daughters, Victoria Albert of Denver, CO, and Sara Lewis of Croton-on-Hudson, NY; a son-in-law, Jesse Lewis; a grandson, Jasper Lewis; and a sister and brother-in-law, Mary and Tim Bell of Fond du Lac, WI, as well as many friends and extended family. John was preceded in death by his grandparents, parents, and a younger brother.

A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Orlando Sentinel from Apr. 30 to May 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Robert Bryant Funeral & Cremation Chapel - Orlando
321 E. Michigan St.
Orlando, FL 32806
(407) 240-6080
