John C. Johannesmeyer, 78, of Longwood, Florida, passed away on June 2, 2020 after a brief battle with lung cancer. John's wonderful sense of humor and genuine love of people, from his closest family members to the new person sitting next to him at an Orlando Magic game, made him a favorite among his family, friends, colleagues, and acquaintances -- and even made him a standout to strangers he met along the way.
John was born on April 4, 1942 in Meadville, Pennsylvania, the son of Charles G. and Evelyn (Dale) Johannesmeyer. The eldest of three brothers, John graduated from Allegheny College in 1964 as an Alden Scholar with a B.S. in Mathematics. He earned his M.S. in Industrial Management from Purdue University in 1965. From 1965-74 John worked for Talon, Inc. with management positions in industrial engineering and human resources. He moved from Pennsylvania to Maitland, FL in 1974 and was employed by Martin Marietta Aerospace from 1974-78 in the Quality and Human Resources divisions. In 1978, John joined The Walt Disney Corporation. It was a perfect fit for a man who enjoyed making people happy, and who, as a young child, insisted on being called "Pinocchio." John retired from Disney in 1999 after serving as the Vice President of Human Resources: Benefits, Compensation and Relocation. Throughout his life, John enjoyed sports as both a participant and a spectator. He played football, basketball, and golf, and wore out numerous pairs of running shoes. He also supported the interests of his children, attending countless football games, swim meets, and Girl Scout events. In recent years, he bonded with his grandchildren over crossword puzzles, baseball, books, and "Papa Stories." Every morning he spent time with his Bible, meditating over his daily devotional. His insights and laughter will be sorely missed. He is survived by his loving wife of 30 years, Betty Ann (Smith) Johannesmeyer; children Jack Johannesmeyer (Jennifer), Laura Johannesmeyer Boisvert, and Carrie Johannesmeyer Lindley (Mark); grandchildren Renee, Wiley, David, Emma, and Kate; brothers Sack Johannesmeyer (Pam) and Dale Johannesmeyer (Carla); twenty nieces and nephews; and numerous brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, cousins, and great nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Linda (O'Connor) Johannesmeyer, his second wife, Deborah (Howe) Johannesmeyer, and his parents, Charles G. Johannesmeyer and Evelyn (Dale) Johannesmeyer. Funeral Services will be private due to COVID-19 restrictions. A celebration of life will take place at a later date, when it is safe to fellowship. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Boys Town (www.boystown.org).
John was born on April 4, 1942 in Meadville, Pennsylvania, the son of Charles G. and Evelyn (Dale) Johannesmeyer. The eldest of three brothers, John graduated from Allegheny College in 1964 as an Alden Scholar with a B.S. in Mathematics. He earned his M.S. in Industrial Management from Purdue University in 1965. From 1965-74 John worked for Talon, Inc. with management positions in industrial engineering and human resources. He moved from Pennsylvania to Maitland, FL in 1974 and was employed by Martin Marietta Aerospace from 1974-78 in the Quality and Human Resources divisions. In 1978, John joined The Walt Disney Corporation. It was a perfect fit for a man who enjoyed making people happy, and who, as a young child, insisted on being called "Pinocchio." John retired from Disney in 1999 after serving as the Vice President of Human Resources: Benefits, Compensation and Relocation. Throughout his life, John enjoyed sports as both a participant and a spectator. He played football, basketball, and golf, and wore out numerous pairs of running shoes. He also supported the interests of his children, attending countless football games, swim meets, and Girl Scout events. In recent years, he bonded with his grandchildren over crossword puzzles, baseball, books, and "Papa Stories." Every morning he spent time with his Bible, meditating over his daily devotional. His insights and laughter will be sorely missed. He is survived by his loving wife of 30 years, Betty Ann (Smith) Johannesmeyer; children Jack Johannesmeyer (Jennifer), Laura Johannesmeyer Boisvert, and Carrie Johannesmeyer Lindley (Mark); grandchildren Renee, Wiley, David, Emma, and Kate; brothers Sack Johannesmeyer (Pam) and Dale Johannesmeyer (Carla); twenty nieces and nephews; and numerous brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, cousins, and great nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Linda (O'Connor) Johannesmeyer, his second wife, Deborah (Howe) Johannesmeyer, and his parents, Charles G. Johannesmeyer and Evelyn (Dale) Johannesmeyer. Funeral Services will be private due to COVID-19 restrictions. A celebration of life will take place at a later date, when it is safe to fellowship. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Boys Town (www.boystown.org).
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Orlando Sentinel from Jun. 5 to Jun. 7, 2020.