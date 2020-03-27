|
|
Hugh John Cotton, age 64, passed away in Lincoln, Nebraska on March 20, 2020.
He was born on November 21, 1955, in Orlando, Fl., the son of Hugh M. Cotton and Jennie (Stanko) Cotton. He graduated from Boone High School and attended FTU. He worked for the family agency, Hugh Cotton Insurance, before his studies at Concordia Seminary in St. Louis, MO where he was ordained in 1998 and began his ministry. Rev. Cotton served in Davenport, NE and was the Pastor at Christ Lutheran Church, in Nebraska City, NE and in Weeping Water, NE.
He is survived by his wife, Lauren (McIntosh) Cotton, of Nebraska City, NE; daughter Cathryn Scheerer and husband, Josh of Lincoln, NE; grandson CJ; siblings Cindi Parker and husband David and Tom Cotton and wife Kathy, both of Orlando, and Nancy Wendt and husband Glen of Round Rock, TX. He was preceded in death by his parents. He is interred in Nebraska City, NE.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Mar. 27 to Mar. 29, 2020