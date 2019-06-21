|
of Leesburg, Florida went to be with the Lord Tuesday June 18 with family by his side. John was born in Pontiac, Michigan on September 20, 1941. He married his wife Sandra on April 20, 1963. They lived in Rochester Hills for 24 years raising their family. Upon retiring from the YMCA after 38 years, together they spent 15 years full time RV'ing. In 2011 they purchased a home in Leesburg, FL where they have enjoyed spending 9 months each year since.
In addition to his wife Sandra of 56 years, John is survived by his son Bill, daughter Sheri (Roger), 5 grandchildren, Kiley, Jesse, Megan, Abbey, Ian and 2 great-grandchildren.
He will be deeply missed by family and friends.
