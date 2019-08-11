Home

POWERED BY

Services
BECKER FUNERAL HOME, INC - Clermont
806 W. MINNEOLA AVE.
Clermont, FL 34711
(352) 394-7121
For more information about
John Fuller
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for John Fuller
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Edward Fuller Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John Edward Fuller Jr. Notice
John Edward Fuller, Jr., age 84, Clermont, passed away August 10, 2019. He was born March 3, 1935 in New Brunswick, NJ son of Irene Agnes Burke & John Edward Fuller. He served in the US Marine Corp & on January 30, 1957 was united in marriage to Delores Dorothy Ebel. He was school teacher with the Orange County Schools. Survivors include his wife Delores; children John J. Fuller & wife Ivette, Clermont; Donna Clark, Orlando & Lisa Nine & husband Frank, Sumter, SC; 3 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren & siblings Patricia Hiller, Rutherford, NJ; Doris Palmer, Brick, NJ & Thomas Fuller, Ocean Grove, NJ. The Memorial Service for John Fuller will be held at 10:30 AM on Friday, August 16, 2019 in the Becker Chapel followed by inurnment & Military Honors at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, FL. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial contribution to the . BECKER FUNERAL HOME, 806 W. Minneola Ave., Clermont, FL 34711 www.beckerfamilyfuneral.com 352-394-7121
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Aug. 11 to Aug. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now