John Edward Fuller, Jr., age 84, Clermont, passed away August 10, 2019. He was born March 3, 1935 in New Brunswick, NJ son of Irene Agnes Burke & John Edward Fuller. He served in the US Marine Corp & on January 30, 1957 was united in marriage to Delores Dorothy Ebel. He was school teacher with the Orange County Schools. Survivors include his wife Delores; children John J. Fuller & wife Ivette, Clermont; Donna Clark, Orlando & Lisa Nine & husband Frank, Sumter, SC; 3 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren & siblings Patricia Hiller, Rutherford, NJ; Doris Palmer, Brick, NJ & Thomas Fuller, Ocean Grove, NJ. The Memorial Service for John Fuller will be held at 10:30 AM on Friday, August 16, 2019 in the Becker Chapel followed by inurnment & Military Honors at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, FL. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial contribution to the . BECKER FUNERAL HOME, 806 W. Minneola Ave., Clermont, FL 34711 www.beckerfamilyfuneral.com 352-394-7121
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Aug. 11 to Aug. 12, 2019