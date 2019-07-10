Home

John H. York, Jr., 95, of The Villages, FL, passed away on June 29, 2019 at home. He was born on April 29, 1937 to his parents, John and Alma (Williams) York in Washington, DC. John was a veteran who proudly served in the US Navy. He graduated with a Bachelor's degree from the University of North Carolina and also had a job as a traveling salesman. John was loved by ALL that knew him. He will be greatly missed.

John is survived by his sons, Randy York and Rick York (Denise); brother, Carroll York; and a daughter in-law, Laurie York.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Ruth; and a son, Bob York.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from July 10 to July 14, 2019
