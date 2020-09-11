1/1
John Hallsten "Jack" Armstrong
John (Jack) H. Armstrong, 84, of Winter Park, FL passed away Monday, July 27, 2020 at the Orlando Lutheran Towers.

Jack, originally from Geneseo, IL, was a retired professor and Assistant Dean (UCF), a faithful member of Saint Margaret Mary Church in Winter Park, an avid reader, dog lover, and bicyclist. He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Barbara; his children, Amy Armstrong and John Armstrong (Darleen); and his grandchildren, Mark, Jason, and Heidi Armstrong.

Memorial donations may be made in tribute to Jack to The Aphasia House Fund at UCF. For Jack's full obituary, please visit www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/winter-park-fl

Published in Orlando Sentinel from Sep. 11 to Sep. 13, 2020.
Guest Book sponsored by The Orlando Sentinel

