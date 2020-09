John (Jack) H. Armstrong, 84, of Winter Park, FL passed away Monday, July 27, 2020 at the Orlando Lutheran Towers.Jack, originally from Geneseo, IL, was a retired professor and Assistant Dean (UCF), a faithful member of Saint Margaret Mary Church in Winter Park, an avid reader, dog lover, and bicyclist. He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Barbara; his children, Amy Armstrong and John Armstrong (Darleen); and his grandchildren, Mark, Jason, and Heidi Armstrong.Memorial donations may be made in tribute to Jack to The Aphasia House Fund at UCF. For Jack's full obituary, please visit www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/winter-park-fl