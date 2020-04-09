|
John Howard Webb, Jr, 96, died peacefully at home of natural causes on March 31, 2020. He was born in Cordele, Georgia on November 24, 1923 and his family moved to Orlando when he was one. His wife, Mary Martha Houston Webb, predeceased him on July 9, 2016. He was the only son of John Howard and Alene Kennedy Webb.
He graduated from Orlando High School and attended Emory University before being admitted to Emory University School of Medicine after his sophomore year during World War II. He served as a physician during World War II and the Korean War and left active duty as a Major in the US Army. He practiced medicine in Orlando for over 40 years restoring the hearing to many in our community. He was beloved by his patients, medical staff and other doctors. This love was a reflection of the love he felt for them, though he sometimes stated that he wished his patients would not pay him in live chickens. Raise your hand if he took your tonsils out.
He was perfectly suited for his profession. He was a smart, gentle, caregiver, never more in evidence than as he took care of his bride of 64 years during the final years of her life and became known as "Saint John" by his friends and neighbors.
He was a wonderful and loving husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather. He was one you could always count on. He was a model of strength, integrity, humility and above all, unconditional love. He was what all men should aspire to be, a gentleman.
He was a member of Phi Delta Theta Fraternity and the American College of Surgeons. He served the community in many capacities including the board of Easter Seals, President of the Florida Society of Ear, Nose and Throat, the Chief of the Ear, Nose and Throat Department and the Chief of Staff at Holiday Hospital, now Orlando Health.
He loved sports and played tennis into his 80's.
He is survived by his two sisters-in-law, Marcelle Borgers (Robert), Laura Goldfarb (Tim), his four children, Charles H "Chuck" Webb, COL (Ret.) USAR (Flora), John L "Chip" Webb (Pam), Winford H "Win" Webb (Deniece) and Wendy W Rex (Randy); his nine grandchildren, Hayley Flynn (Nate), Savannah Webb, Lawrence Motzel, Rachel Webb, David Rogers (Christine), Cameron Webb, Joshua Webb, John Motzel, Will Motzel and Patrick Webb and his great granddaughter, Artemis Rogers.
Memorial services will be held at a later date at St. Michael's Episcopal Church in College Park.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Apr. 9 to Apr. 12, 2020