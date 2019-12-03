|
|
John Stalder passed away peacefully at his home in Belle Isle Dec. 1st. He was born in Weehawken, NJ on Sept. 8, 1927 to John Stalder, Sr. and Theresa Maechler. He was a student at the NJ Institue of Technology when he was drafted into the Army. He returned and completed his engineering degree when WWII ended. He worked as an electrical engineer at New York University in the research division when FL beckened, Martin Marietta at the time. John spent most of his career as a Real Estate Broker. He had several offices in Orlando and Winter Park. He was permit holder for the Real Estate Schools of OCPS for over 30 years and enjoyed teaching as well. John is survived by his wife Patricia, daughter Laurel Bookhardt (Gary), son Chris and grandchildren Samuel and Rebecca Bookhardt. There will be a memorial service at 2 pm Saturday Dec. 7th at Park Lake Presbyterian Church in Orlando. Burial at a later date at Cape Canaveral National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to the or the music program at Park Lake Presbyterian Church.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019