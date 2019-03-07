Home

John Joseph Tabbutt, 71, of Winter Springs, FL passed away on Feb. 21, 2019. He was born on Mar. 6, 1947 in Bath, Maine, son of Joseph R. Tabbutt and Hope O. Tabbutt. In 2010, he retired from Siemens after a long career. Survivors include his wife, Ruth Rowe, son, Joseph Tabbutt (Rebecca), daughter, Rebecca White, stepdaughters Lisa Awe (Christopher), and Susan Rowe (Matthew Cavanaugh), grandchildren Jacob, John, and Felicity White, Anna and Patrick Tabbutt, and Elliot Awe, and a sister, Margaret Lamoreaux. A memorial service will be held at St. Stephen Catholic Church in Winter Springs on Friday, March 22nd at 1pm. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Stephen Catholic Community Outreach, 575 Tuskawilla Rd., Winter Springs, FL 32708.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel on Mar. 7, 2019
