Born 29 May 1931 in Brunswick, Georgia. Graduated from Glynn Academy High School in 1949. He graduated from the University of Florida in 1953 with a degree in Entomology. He was an active member of the ATO Fraternity. John was in the ROTC and was commissioned a 2nd Lieutenant when graduating from Florida. He spent two years in the Air Force primarily in Japan. He came to Orlando in 1955 to begin his career in the citrus industry. He was past president of Southern Agriculture Chemical Association. He was past president of the Winter Garden Rotary Club and past president of the Winter Garden YMCA. He was married to Millie Nowell for 65 years. He is survived by Millie, his daughter Deb Fischbach, his son John L. Nowell, III, and two grandsons Brock and Blaise Fischbach. John played tennis and golf at the Country Club of Orlando and enjoyed bridge with his wife Millie. He was a member of St. Michael's Episcopal Church serving as junior and senior warden. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to St. Michael's Church. A memorial service will be held at St. Michael's Church on Thursday, Oct. 3, at 11:00am.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Sept. 25 to Sept. 29, 2019