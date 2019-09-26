Home

POWERED BY

Services
A Community Funeral Home & Sunset Cremations
910 W. Michigan Street
Orlando, FL 32805
(407) 841-4424
Resources
More Obituaries for John Garrett
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Louth Garrett

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John Louth Garrett Notice
John Louth Garrett, 60, passed away on Saturday, August 31st at his home in Orlando, Florida. He was predeceased by his parents Wilbur and Bertha Garrett.

He is survived by five siblings. Born in Washington, D.C. July 16th, 1959, John grew up in Potomac, Maryland, graduated from Bullis Prep High School in 1978 and later graduated with a liberal arts degree from the University of Central Florida.

For information, please visit acommunityfuneralhome.com
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Sept. 26 to Sept. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now