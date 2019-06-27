John (Jack) Michael Lutchkoff was born in Buffalo New York on July 1, 1933 and died May 14, 2019 in Longwood, Florida. The son of Ana and John Lutchkoff leaves behind a son John Lutchkoff, daughter Michelle Lutchkoff ,nieces and nephews Mike Mogilski, Mark Mogilski, Maria Richardson, Marlene Quattrini, sibling Diane Quattrini and grandson J. C. Lutchkoff, Drafted by the Army after high school, upon returning home he attended the University of Buffalo. It didn't take long for Jack to find his passion in Sales winning awards, trophy's and bonuses wherever he worked.



In 1976 he moved his family to Florida where he owned and operated several successful businesses Nu-Tech Engineering, Roll-Away Shutters and Sun State Business Brokers .In the early 80's he was diagnosed with cancer of the larynx and credits his full recovery to Dr. Burton and the Immunology Clinic in Freeport, Bahamas. Jack will be missed by family and friends, we will remember his sense of humor, quick wit and being a sharp dresser, some of his most favorite activities were dancing, reading, bowling and golf. We will have a celebration of life Sunday June, 30 2019 4-9pm at 14628 Avenue Of The Rushes Winter Garden, FL 34787. Published in the Orlando Sentinel from June 27 to June 28, 2019