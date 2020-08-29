1/1
John Mell Cheney
John Mell Cheney passed away on August 17, 2020. He was born on March 21, 1945 in Athens, GA to John Mell & Evelyn Dial Cheney.

John earned BBA & MBA degrees from University of Georgia and Doctor of Business Administration from University of Tennessee. He was a professor at Truett-McConnell College, Western Carolina University, University of Tennessee, & University of Central Florida including ten years as chair of Finance Department. John was awarded Professor of the Year 6 times. He also served at University of Porto, Portugal.

Along with molding thousands of young minds, he was an active member of the committee including service for The First United Methodist Church of Oviedo. He served on the Board of Directors of the UCF Credit Union and the Orange County Investment Committee. John's consulting business performed hundreds business valuations for companies throughout Central FL.

Fishing was one of his favorite pastimes and he was also an avid reader, gardener, stock follower and investor. He loved spending time with his family, traveling and spending time at the family vacation home.

John is predeceased by his parents and is survived by his wife Anne Penley Cheney, daughter Cheryl Cheney Bunker, son-in-law Craig Bunker, brother Joe Cheney and wife Teresa, two nieces, many cousins.

John was buried at Evergreen Memorial Park in Athens, GA. John's Celebration of Life will be September 3, 2020 at 11 a.m. at The First United Methodist Church of Oviedo. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the First United Methodist Church of Oviedo AV Fund.

Published in Orlando Sentinel from Aug. 29 to Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
26
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Evergreen Memorial Park
SEP
3
Celebration of Life
The Methodist Church
Funeral services provided by
Lord & Stephens West Funeral Home
1211 Jimmy Daniel Road
Watkinsville, GA 30677
(706) 549-3342
Memories & Condolences
2 entries
