Sgt. John M Edwards was born August 13th, 1948 in Fort Worth, Texas. Son of John Edwards (D) and Mildred Edwards (D). Joined the Lord on July, 4th 2020. He is survived by his wife Marie Edwards, children Todd Edwards (biological son from previous marriage), his stepchildren (he loved as his own) Victor Bigger, Lance Bigger, Stacy Pastoriza, 13 grandkids (1 biological), his sister Cathy Taliaferro and her children. He was a graduate of Valencia College. He served in the Army during the Vietnam war in the Medical Company MEDDAC. He retired from Orange County Public Schools after 30 years of being a Boiler Tech. His hobbies were photography, music, and cars. Services will be held at a later date.



