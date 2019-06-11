Retired Army Colonel John Michael Hutchison, age 72 of Orlando, FL, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Saturday, May 18, 2019. Born in Blacksburg, VA in January 1947 to the late Dorothy Carrick and Howell Hutchison, Colonel Hutchison earned a Bachelor of Arts in Education from Oklahoma State University and was commissioned as a 2nd Lieutenant in Air Defense Artillery in the U.S. Army in 1969. He went on to earn a Master of Arts in International Relations from the University of South Carolina. His military education included the Army War College and Defense Language School. During his distinguished 28-year military career, Colonel Hutchison completed multiple tours in Germany, Korea and at the Pentagon and he commanded Patriot missile battery and battalion units as well as the 11th Air Defense Artillery (ADA) Brigade at Fort Bliss in El Paso, TX. His military decorations include three Legion of Merit awards and the Bronze Star Medal, which he received for his heroic service during the Gulf War in 1991. Upon retirement in 1996, he continued to serve and protect his country by serving in various senior leadership roles within the air defense sectors at Lockheed Martin Corporation and the Raytheon Company. Colonel Hutchison was a loving husband, father, grandfather and brother as well as a beloved friend and loyal comrade to all who knew him. He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Army Lieutenant Colonel (Ret) Janet Hutchison; daughter, Elizabeth (Derek) Taff; sons, Michael and John; grandson, Conrad James Taff and sisters, Beth (Dennis) Schreiber, Mary (Howard) Styron and Jo (Jerry) Webb. The memorial will take place at Arlington National Cemetery later this year. To share your favorite memories of Colonel Hutchison or to express your condolences to his family, please visit https://www.rememberjmhutchison.com/. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests memorial contributions to the National Park Service. Published in the Orlando Sentinel from June 11 to June 16, 2019