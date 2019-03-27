|
John Michael Mathis (Mike), 59, passed away March 24, 2019 after a courageous battle with Glioblastoma. He is survived by his mother, 3 sisters, nephews to include Ben Gauntlett and a niece, his beloved dogs and his estranged wife Eileen Mathis of St Petersburg. He is a lifetime resident of Orange County. He graduated from Colonial High School and retired from the USPS. There will be a Celebration of Life ceremony at the FOP Lodge #25 on Sunday, March 31st. He was a kind, gentle soul and loved his many life long friends. He will be dearly missed.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel on Mar. 27, 2019