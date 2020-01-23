Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for John Mccormick
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Myron Mccormick

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John Myron Mccormick Notice
John Myron McCormick "John Boy" of Winter Springs, Fl. passed away on Tuesday, January 7, 2020. John was born May 15, 1958 in Charleston, WV. to Mary Jane McCormick and the late Charles F. McCormick. John owned and operated McCormick's Masonry and was well known for his expertise in brickwork. John was an avid outdoorsman and loved to hunt and fish. John was preceded in death by his father, Charles F. McCormick and his nephew, Anthony Capri. Surviving are his mother, Mary Jane McCormick, his sister, Rebecca "Bill" Allison, his brother Charles McCormick, his sister Judith Capri and his brother Robert (Shelly) McCormick and several nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, February 8, 2020, at 2:00 pm at First Christian Church, 1140 S. Lakemont Ave., Winter Park, Fl. No Flowers please
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Jan. 23 to Jan. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -