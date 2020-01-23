|
John Myron McCormick "John Boy" of Winter Springs, Fl. passed away on Tuesday, January 7, 2020. John was born May 15, 1958 in Charleston, WV. to Mary Jane McCormick and the late Charles F. McCormick. John owned and operated McCormick's Masonry and was well known for his expertise in brickwork. John was an avid outdoorsman and loved to hunt and fish. John was preceded in death by his father, Charles F. McCormick and his nephew, Anthony Capri. Surviving are his mother, Mary Jane McCormick, his sister, Rebecca "Bill" Allison, his brother Charles McCormick, his sister Judith Capri and his brother Robert (Shelly) McCormick and several nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, February 8, 2020, at 2:00 pm at First Christian Church, 1140 S. Lakemont Ave., Winter Park, Fl. No Flowers please
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Jan. 23 to Jan. 26, 2020