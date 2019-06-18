|
|
John Palmer Luff III (Tre)
Born 6/30/72 Died 6/16/19
Those who loved him include; step daughters Madison, Danielle and Chloe, wife Dana, mother Linda Craig, father Palmer, step mother Bette, sisters Sara and Sayler, nephews Dominick, Donovan, Dillon, and Jase. Tre was the 5th generation of a founding Windermere family. Tre was loved by a large circle of family and friends who he loved in return. Tre would like you all to help each other whenever possible.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from June 18 to June 19, 2019