November 2, 1932 - September 7, 2020. Passed peacefully at home. "Johnny" was born and raised in the Bronx with siblings Nancy, Mike, Joe and Eileen by parents John and Marie who were both born in Ireland. Joined then served in the Army, 1952-1954, in Tokyo. Continued training in radar and submarine detection finally moving to Winter Park in 1966 where worked at NTEC (Orlando Air Force/Navy base) until retirement in the early 1990's. Graduated from Rollins College in 1969. Active in Toastmasters, enthusiastically acted in local theater such as Theatre Downtown (Christmas Carol every year), Civic Theater (Montana St. and Edyth Bush), proud AA member (sober since 10/12/84), member of choir at St. Mary Magdalen for many years until his death. Survived by ex-wife Ramona; children Patti, Tommy and Lisa; siblings Mike, Joe and Eileen; grandchildren Bella, Justin, Parker and Melanie. Funeral at St. Mary Magdalen Friday, September 18 at 11am.



