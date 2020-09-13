1/1
John Patrick Kelly
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
November 2, 1932 - September 7, 2020. Passed peacefully at home. "Johnny" was born and raised in the Bronx with siblings Nancy, Mike, Joe and Eileen by parents John and Marie who were both born in Ireland. Joined then served in the Army, 1952-1954, in Tokyo. Continued training in radar and submarine detection finally moving to Winter Park in 1966 where worked at NTEC (Orlando Air Force/Navy base) until retirement in the early 1990's. Graduated from Rollins College in 1969. Active in Toastmasters, enthusiastically acted in local theater such as Theatre Downtown (Christmas Carol every year), Civic Theater (Montana St. and Edyth Bush), proud AA member (sober since 10/12/84), member of choir at St. Mary Magdalen for many years until his death. Survived by ex-wife Ramona; children Patti, Tommy and Lisa; siblings Mike, Joe and Eileen; grandchildren Bella, Justin, Parker and Melanie. Funeral at St. Mary Magdalen Friday, September 18 at 11am.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Orlando Sentinel from Sep. 13 to Sep. 14, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Orlando Sentinel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved