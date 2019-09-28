Home

John Peter Harris, 89, died peacefully at home with family on Sept 10, 2019 in Winter Park. He enjoyed life & married the love of his life, Jean Helen (Hawkes) Harris Sept 19, 1953. Born in NYC July 19, 1930, he returned to his family home in London, England where he spent his childhood. Papa had many stories of his large family and growing up during WWII. He was a great conversationalist, sharp dresser, and history buff. Papa served 22 years in the US Army; advancing to Sgt Major, traveling the world and serving in the Korean and Vietnam Wars. Upon retiring, he moved to Florida and worked at Orange County Buildings Department for 20 years. Papa loved golf, gourmet cooking, reading, and traveling. He enjoyed friends and family, and was especially proud of grandsons Gibson, Nolan & Hunter.

John was predeceased by his son, Bruce Sheldon Harris, wife, Jean, parents John Alfred Harris & Anna Francesca Ferrigno, brother Ramon Wallace Harris and sister Monica Rose (Harris) Dompkowski. He is survived by son Kevin Bradley Harris, his wife Jennifer (Kolewe) Harris, and their son, Hunter Ramon Harris. Also, daughter Kimberly Ann (Harris) Eads, her husband, Kenneth Stephen Eads and their sons, Gibson Bruce Eads and Nolan Raleigh Eads. John is also survived by brother-in-law Richard Joseph Dompkowski and a multitude of cousins, nieces and nephews.

John will be laid to rest with his wife and son in Arlington National Cemetery with full military honors next spring. Donations may be made to Children's Miracle Network where he and Jean volunteered. A Memorial gathering will be held at his home on Oct 12. Email [email protected] for details.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Sept. 28 to Sept. 29, 2019
