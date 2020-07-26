John R. Krumich Jr. (Bob) died Monday July 13, 2020 in his home at the age of 76. He was born October 15, 1943 in Glenwood, N.J. to Iva and John R. Krumich, Sr. At an early age he moved to Point Pleasant, N.J. where he later owned his business as a carpet installer with a Union shop. He and his family moved to Deltona in 1983 as he continued his profession as a flooring specialist. After 53 years of marriage he leaves behind his wife Carol, brother Donald Krumich, a son Scott Krumich, twin daughers Jennifer Krumich and Kristin Strickland, son in-law Anderson Strickland, and four grandchildren, Tyler, Josh, Emily and Devin. In honor of Bob there will be a "Celebration of Life" at later date.



