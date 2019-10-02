|
John Richard "Dick" Endicott, 92, of Winter Park, Florida and Lake Toxaway, North Carolina, passed away peacefully on September 26, 2019 in Winter Park, Florida. He was born in Lexington, Kentucky to William Earl Endicott, Sr. and Edna (Allender) Endicott on September 13, 1927. He graduated from the University of Kentucky and was a member of Sigma Chi fraternity. Upon graduation, he spend 2 years In the Army stationed in Baltimore, Maryland. He then worked for Martin Marietta, later named Lockheed Martin in Baltimore, Denver and Orlando for 35 years before retiring. While in Denver, Colorado he met his wife of 62 years, Carol Parker. They married on December 29, 1956 in Melrose, Massachusetts. Mr. Endicott is survived by 3 children, Sally Endicott Harmon (widow of Daniel), John Parker Endicott (Jennifer) and Todd Buckler Endicott (Vasa) as well as 5 grandchildren, Adam Harmon, Ian Harmon, Emily Harmon, Devon Endicott and Cedric Endicott. He was a loving husband and father, an avid golfer, loved woodworking and a huge fan of the Kentucky Wildcats. Private services will be held at the Palm Cemetery in Winter Park, Florida.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Oct. 2 to Oct. 3, 2019