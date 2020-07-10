John T. Good, 69, of Lake Mary, passed away peacefully on July 2nd after a brave battle with cancer. John will be remembered as one of Central Florida's Favorite Musical Entertainers and was part of the duo The Brother's Good. Born in Washington DC, he moved to Florida with his brother Mark Good over 40 years ago. John, a devoted Husband, Father and Grandfather lived a very full and happy life. His love of Family and Music was his greatest joy. In later years the addition of his grandchildren brightened his life greatly and gave him the strength and will to live. John is survived by his wife Donna, son Johnathan and his wife Amanda, daughter Angela, grandchildren Maximus, Aurora and Wyatt, brother Mark, nieces Dawn, Courtney and Angel, nephew Paul. John is preceded in death by his parents Jack and Pauline Good and sister Connie Uhl. A Celebration of John's life will be held on July 16th from 3-7pm.



Due to the mandates and restrictions relating to Covid, the Celebration will be held in Sanford at his son's home. For further info and directions call or text 407-687-3914 or call Tri County Funeral Home at 407-247-3076.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store