69, Passed away peacefully on July 2nd after a Brave battle with cancer. John is survived by his wife Donna, son Johnathan and his wife Amanda, daughter Angela, brother Mark, grandchildren Maximus, Aurora, Wyatt. A Celebration of his life will be held on July 16th. For further info call Tri County Funeral Home 407-247-3076



