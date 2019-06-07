Home

John Taylor Willett


JT, our beloved husband and daddy, lost his courageous battle with cancer on June 4, 2019. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 PM on June 9, 2019 at the Flower Mound Family Funeral Home at 3550 Firewheel Drive, Flower Mound, TX. JT was born on July 27, 1959 to Taylor and Ann Willett. He grew up in Orlando, where he graduated from Trinity Preparatory School. JT obtained his Juris Doctorate from the Walter F. George School of Law at Mercer University. He was Senior Vice President and General Counsel of First Choice Loan Services. JT's greatest accomplishment was simply being "Daddy." He loved and cherished his time with his three daughters and watched in awe as they grew into amazing young women. JT is preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife, Mary Ann, and his beloved daughters, Annie, Leah, and Mary Taylor. No words can express the depth of our despair as we navigate this world without him.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from June 7 to June 9, 2019
