Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Woodlawn Memorial Park & Funeral Home
400 Woodlawn Cemetery Road
Gotha, FL 34734
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Woodlawn Memorial Park & Funeral Home
400 Woodlawn Cemetery Road
Gotha, FL 34734
View Map
Interment
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
12:00 PM
Woodlawn Memorial Park & Funeral Home
400 Woodlawn Cemetery Road
Gotha, FL 34734
View Map
John William Henkle Sr.


1927 - 2019
John William Henkle Sr. Notice
John William Henkle Sr., 92, of Orlando, passed away peacefully Sunday, November 3, 2019 at Cornerstone Hospice surrounded by his family. He was born May 8, 1927 in Daleville, Indiana and was a World War II veteran. He married Atha Lorene (Greathouse) Henkle in 1949 and they moved with their four children to Orlando, Florida in 1963, where he worked at the US Postal Service. Mr. Henkle was preceded in death by his wife of 70 years, Lorene, by just 17 days and by his parents, Charles and Ethel (Clark) Henkle, and brothers, Charles Jr. and Scott. He is survived by his four children: John (Joan) Henkle Jr., Jack (Nancy) Henkle, Jeff (Melanie Gay) Henkle, Judy (Dennis) McNulty, as well as ten grandchildren, twelve great-grandchildren, and his sister, Leona (Henkle) Emrick. Funeral services will be held on November 7, 2019 at the Woodlawn Memorial Park and Funeral Home with visitation at 10 am, service at 11 am, and interment at 12 pm.
