July 28, 1953-May 30, 2019John Wyatt Rudd passed away on May 30, 2019, at his home in Kissimmee, FL. He was predeceased by his parents, Wyatt and Ethel Rudd, of Montclair, NJ. John is survived by his wife Latacha M. Rudd, and sister Carol Hudgins (Garven); children Tieko Rudd Delk (Jason Brooks), Francesca Duvivier, Felisha Jenkins (David), Kavon Smith, Kyhá Berry and SarahJane Rudd. Memorial services will be held on Saturday, June 22, 2019, at 2pm, at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witness, 4225 Monterey Road, Kissimmee, FL, 34758.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from June 8 to June 9, 2019