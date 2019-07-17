Hester, Johnny L., 77, Orlando, passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 13th surrounded by his loving family. He was a native Floridian who grew up in Sebring, Florida. Johnny was a graduate of E. O. Douglas High School. After graduation, he matriculated at Florida A&M University where he received both a Bachelor's and Master's degree in Sociology and History. As a History teacher, his 23-year tenure with OCPS impacted the lives of students at Winter Park and Conway Junior High School. In later years, he retired from DCF - State of Florida. Johnny was the founder of Community Fellowship Church of God in Christ and served faithfully as an Ordained Deacon. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, July 20th at 10:00 a.m. – New Life Church of Orlando COGIC – 3311 N. Powers Drive, Orlando. The public viewing will be held on Friday, July 19th at the church from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. He is survived by his loving wife of 46 years, Margarett Loman Hester, two children: Jeighson LeMoyne and Jhenese LaToiya Hester; six sisters, other relatives and many longtime friends.



