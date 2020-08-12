1/1
Johnny Ray Fleming
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Johnny's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Johnny Ray "John" Fleming, 88, of Orlando, FL, passed away July 31, 2020, from complications of the Covid-19 virus. He was born on March 23, 1932, in North Carolina to the late Cecil and Alice Fleming. John graduated from St. Stephen's High School in Hickory, and married his high school sweetheart "Jo" in 1953.

The newly married couple moved to Orlando when John accepted a transfer with Sears Roebuck & Company. John remained with Sears until serving in the U.S. Army and was stationed in Germany. After his military service, he returned to the Sears store in downtown Orlando until he helped open the East Colonial store at what would later become Orlando Fashion Square. He was a department manager and remained with Sears until retiring after 40 years.

John is preceded in death by his wife of 62 years, Opal Josephine Fleming, and his sister Elaine Wall. He is survived by his daughter Susan D. Fleming, of Raleigh, NC, and his son, Jeffrey M. Fleming (Joanne), of Orlando, FL. Eight grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren also survive "Papa."

John was a lifelong Baptist and a good and faithful servant. He had a passion for baseball and the Yankees and became a big fan of the Orlando Magic. He was a truly kind and humble man who loved his family, friends and Duke, his cat and constant companion. No matter the situation, John was there with a smile and an offer to help. He will be missed.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando (petallianceorlando.org) where he discovered his best buddy, Duke.

A graveside service was held at Glen Haven Memorial Park on August 8, 2020.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Orlando Sentinel from Aug. 12 to Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Glen Haven Memorial Park
2300 TEMPLE DR
Winter Park, FL 32789
4076471100
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Orlando Sentinel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved