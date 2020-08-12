Johnny Ray "John" Fleming, 88, of Orlando, FL, passed away July 31, 2020, from complications of the Covid-19 virus. He was born on March 23, 1932, in North Carolina to the late Cecil and Alice Fleming. John graduated from St. Stephen's High School in Hickory, and married his high school sweetheart "Jo" in 1953.
The newly married couple moved to Orlando when John accepted a transfer with Sears Roebuck & Company. John remained with Sears until serving in the U.S. Army and was stationed in Germany. After his military service, he returned to the Sears store in downtown Orlando until he helped open the East Colonial store at what would later become Orlando Fashion Square. He was a department manager and remained with Sears until retiring after 40 years.
John is preceded in death by his wife of 62 years, Opal Josephine Fleming, and his sister Elaine Wall. He is survived by his daughter Susan D. Fleming, of Raleigh, NC, and his son, Jeffrey M. Fleming (Joanne), of Orlando, FL. Eight grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren also survive "Papa."
John was a lifelong Baptist and a good and faithful servant. He had a passion for baseball and the Yankees and became a big fan of the Orlando Magic. He was a truly kind and humble man who loved his family, friends and Duke, his cat and constant companion. No matter the situation, John was there with a smile and an offer to help. He will be missed.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando (petallianceorlando.org
) where he discovered his best buddy, Duke.
A graveside service was held at Glen Haven Memorial Park on August 8, 2020.