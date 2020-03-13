|
Jon Edward Moore, 77, passed away at his home on March 6, 2020, after a prolonged battle with cancer. He was born on March 3, 1943, in Orlando to Cecil E. Moore and Gladys O. Davis. His grandfather and father were born in Longwood, making Jon a third generation Central Floridian and a proud Florida cracker. He attended Delaney Elementary, Cherokee Junior High, and Boone High School, graduating in 1962. He attended Orlando Junior College and St. Petersburg Junior College. After college, he proudly served his country in the U.S. Army and was honorably discharged. Following the Army, he went to work in the family business at Moore Foundry & Machine Company, which was founded by his father in 1933. He was a member of Orlando Masonic Lodge, Scottish Rite Bodies, Bahia Shrine, Orange County Old-Timers Club, and Orange County Regional History Center. He is survived by his brother, Cecil D. Moore (Carol), nephew Cecil D. Moore, Jr., and many cousins. His family and many friends will miss his smile and his laughter. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the or the Orange County Regional History Center.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Mar. 13 to Mar. 15, 2020