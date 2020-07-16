Jonell Marinaro, 86 of Winter Park, FL passed away peacefully on Weds. July 15, 2020. She is preceded in death by her parents Horace Harrison and Minnie Burch, her husband Joe Marinaro, her sister Margaret Kerr and her grandson Joseph. She is survived by her sister Annette Sanderson, her brother Presley Burch, her son Alan Daniel, her daughters Terri Marinaro, Jeanne Sallee, Joanne Marinaro and Chris Auerbach, 8 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. Jonell was born in Waterloo, AL on July 31, 1933. As a young girl, her family moved to Florence, AL. where she attended Coffee High School and loved being a majorette for the Yellow Jackets. After her graduation, Jonell married Tony Daniel. The two of them moved to Hartselle, AL where Jonell was employed as a receptionist. A few years after the birth of her son, Alan Daniel, in November of 1954 Tony took a job in Orlando, FL. They moved to Oviedo, FL. where Jonell went to technical school to learn short hand. This helped her to land a job at A. Duda and Sons in Oviedo where she worked for over 25 years. In 1976, she met and married Joe Marinaro. After retiring from Duda in 1985, Joe and Jonell moved to Ft Pierce FL, where they started Atlantic Fruit Co, selling Citrus and Watermelons. They lived on Wildcat Cove, owned a Tiara Pursuit named Marine Arrow and were honorary members of the Ft Pierce Yacht Club. They were inseparable for over 44 years and had a wonderful life together. She enjoyed boating, sunbathing, offshore fishing and dining with friends and family. Joe was the love of her life. We will miss you Jonell, Mom, Grandmother, Gigi. You will be forever in our hearts. Visitation Gathering will be Saturday, July 18, 2020 from 10:00 to 11:00 with a double memorial service with her husband Joe at 11:00 AM at Newcomer Funeral Home Winter Park Chapel 3806 Howell Branch Rd, internment to follow at Glen Haven Memorial Park and Reception at Winter Club 2950 Aloma Ave in Winter Park. Please follow safety guidelines with masks and social distancing.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store