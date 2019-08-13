Home

Jorge Alberto Cuellar

Jorge Alberto Cuellar Notice
Jorge passed away on 8/8/19 following an 11 yr battle with Alzheimers. Born 4/18/37 in Bogota Colombia, he was a tall, smart, funny, amiable man with a gentle voice who loved people, good conversation, music, complex movies, travel, photography & strong coffee. He was always carrying one of his small dogs, raking leaves in the yard or looking through the bottom of his glasses at a book. He is survived by his wife Cheryl, and a loving group of family and friends.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Aug. 13 to Aug. 14, 2019
