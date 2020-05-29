DAVE AND FAMILY , SORY FOR YOUR LOSS.
GARY OUELLETTE FPD (RET.)
Josefina (Sanchez) Nieves, 92, died May 15, 2020. Survived by her children & spouses: Wilfredo Nieves & Regina; Aida Fallon; Orlando Nieves & Patty; David Nieves & Michele; and David Sanchez; 10 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; siblings: Cristino Sanchez, Isabel Torres, Teresa Borrero, and Lydia Maysonet. Josefina and her late husband, US Army Staff Sergeant Domingo Nieves, enjoyed retirement years in Orlando, where she volunteered for Give Kids the World Organization, and as a Minister of the Sick to the elderly. Burial will be in Arlington National Cemetery Washington, D.C. Philbin-Comeau Funeral Home, Clinton, MA. Memorial contributions: act.alz.org
Published in Orlando Sentinel from May 29 to May 31, 2020.