Josefina (Sanchez) Nieves
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Josefina's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Josefina (Sanchez) Nieves, 92, died May 15, 2020. Survived by her children & spouses: Wilfredo Nieves & Regina; Aida Fallon; Orlando Nieves & Patty; David Nieves & Michele; and David Sanchez; 10 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; siblings: Cristino Sanchez, Isabel Torres, Teresa Borrero, and Lydia Maysonet. Josefina and her late husband, US Army Staff Sergeant Domingo Nieves, enjoyed retirement years in Orlando, where she volunteered for Give Kids the World Organization, and as a Minister of the Sick to the elderly. Burial will be in Arlington National Cemetery Washington, D.C. Philbin-Comeau Funeral Home, Clinton, MA. Memorial contributions: act.alz.org

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Orlando Sentinel from May 29 to May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Philbin-Comeau Funeral Home
176 Water St
Clinton, MA 01510
(978) 365-6872
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
May 26, 2020
DAVE AND FAMILY , SORY FOR YOUR LOSS.
GARY OUELLETTE FPD (RET.)
May 26, 2020
Dave and Michele:
My sincerest condolences on your loss. May the many happy memories of your mother help you get through your grief.

Sincerely,
Patrick Moore
Oxford MA
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved