Joseph Arnold Simonds, 96, died February 22, 2019 in the company of his three daughters and dedicated caregivers of Atria Park and Vitas. Born in Orlando in 1923, Joe was a true Floridian who loved his hometown's blue skies because they showed "Florida at her finest" and because of his lifelong call to flight. From his first ride in a barnstormer as a teenager, Joe pursued aviation, becoming a B-29 pilot in the Army Air Corps, a 38-year career pilot for Eastern Airlines and a volunteer pilot for Angel Flight and EAA's Young Eagles. His decades in the skies intersected many significant events, including landing at Pine Castle Army Air Field (now Orlando International Airport) on its opening day, returning from his last bombing mission over Isesaki, Japan to a sign posted in the debriefing hut declaring the "War is Over!," training in France with Eastern's first crews to fly the Airbus A300, earning re-certification to fly Fifi, the Commemorative Air Force's only flight-worthy B-29, and becoming the 2006 Inductee of the Retired Eastern Pilots Hall of Fame. Along with ferrying lives in peril through Angel Flight and introducing countless youngsters to aviation through Young Eagles, Joe was also a volunteer and member of the Episcopal Church, the 73rd Bomb Wing, Phi Delta Theta, ALPA, Orlando History Museum, Miami Hurricanes Booster Club, Quiet Birdmen, Orlando Old-timers Club and WHIP Investment Club. Joe attended OHS, University of Florida and University of Miami and was a lifelong learner with special respect for history, geology, aeronautics, computers and economics. He was preceded in death by his wife of 73 years, Margaret Eugenia Baker, his brother, John Day Simonds, and his parents, Beatrice Day and Clarence Arnold Simonds. He is survived by his daughters Peggy (Reg) Gillespie, Bea (Jack) Spence and Josie (John) Kinmonth as well as his sister Mary Simonds Rivenbark of Miami, eight grandchildren, 20 great grandchildren, one great great grandchild, two nieces and three nephews. A service celebrating his last flight into the healing arms of the Lord is planned for Friday, May 3 at 1 pm at Baldwin Brothers Funeral Home in New Smyrna Beach.