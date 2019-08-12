|
|
Joseph Bennett Karlberg, 83, passed away July 30, 2019. A 47 year resident of Maitland, FL, Joe was born and raised in Boston where he married his wife of 63 years in 1956. Joe enlisted in the Marine Corps in 1953. They moved their family to Virginia after his honorable discharge, where they lived until 1972.He is survived by his loving wife, Pat; son, Steven; grandchildren and great grandchildren, as well as many friends. All will miss him greatly. Celebration of Life will be held from 11am-1 pm on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019 at Northland Church at 530 Dog Track Rd. in Longwood, FL. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Marine Corps and to Hospice of the Comforter. Contact DeGusipe Funeral Home for more information about donations.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Aug. 12 to Aug. 13, 2019