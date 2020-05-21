Joseph Charles Basile III
Joseph, "Joe", was discovered deceased from an extended illness during a wellness check on April 28th,2020. Joe was the beloved son of Judith Ann Basile-Clark of Charleston, West Virginia, and the late Doctor Joseph Charles Basile, II. In addition to his earthly father, Joe was also predeceased by his sister, Julia Basile Canterbury, Grandparents Carroll and Delcie Jackson and Joseph and Bethea Basile. A nephew Joshua Lacy Canterbury survives.

Joe was a scholar overcoming dyslexia and achieving honorable status as a proud graduate of both George Washington High School in Charleston, West Virginia and the University of Central Florida in Orlando where he earned an engineering degree. Joe worked as a civilian contractor on projects for the military in the United States and abroad.

Joe was an honorable, kind, respectful man in all undertakings. He gave his best. He will be greatly missed by his friends, relatives, and neighbors both in Florida and West Virginia. Joe will be buried next to his father in Fairmont, West Virginia.

Waldon Funeral Home of Orlando is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the email address: judyabclark2016@gmail.com. Due to the COVID-19 virus, a memorial service is planned at a later date.

Published in Orlando Sentinel from May 21 to May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
