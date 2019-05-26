On May 24, 2019, Joseph Charles Koch, of Kissimmee, Florida, formerly a long-time resident of Philadelphia and Feasterville, Pennsylvania, died peacefully at the age of 90. Joe was a mailman for 38 years in Northeast Philadelphia and was beloved by his coworkers and the customers on his mail route. Joe was married to Geraldine Koch (nee Gunther) for 39 years before her death in 1996. As a father, Joe was a steady example of daily devotion to his four children, Mary Lou Koch, Regina Flannery, Joseph Koch, and Edward Koch. He enjoyed the companionship of his former classmate, Katherine Warman, later in life. He is survived by his brother, Gerard Koch, 3 children, 10 grandchildren, and 10 great grandchildren. After Joe retired in 1989, he continued to serve his community by volunteering at Give Kids The World, a charity devoted to serving terminally ill children and their families. He volunteered with the organization for 24 years, logged an astonishing 23,185 hours of service, and was featured on the evening news in 2012 in a story found here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kpzJhBD_YL4. News anchor Bob Schieffer commented that Joe was an example of "ordinary people doing extraordinary things." With those five words, Bob Schieffer captured Joe's life exactly. Published in the Orlando Sentinel on May 26, 2019