Joseph (Joe) Francis Santilli III, 63, of Winter Springs, passed away peacefully into the loving hands of God on Friday, March 8, 2019 in the company of his children.

Joe graduated from the United States Military Academy in West Point, New York, class of 1977. A talented engineer, his career in project management spanned over 20 years for various branches of the armed forces. He took great pride in his work and was a true patriot.

Affectionately known as Papa by his granddaughters, he enjoyed his retirement spending cherished moments with family. He will be remembered for his generous, loving spirit, warm smile, and great stories. Joe was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph Francis Santilli, Jr. and Donna Santilli (Smith) and his brother Matt. He is survived by his daughter Jennifer, sons Joe and Brent, brothers Jim and Dave, sister Susie, and granddaughters Olivia, Isabella, Emma, and Eva.

A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, March 23, 2019, 1:00 p.m. at St. Matthew's Episcopal Church, Orlando, Florida. Donations may be made to St. Matthew's Episcopal Church or Cornerstone Hospice Foundation in lieu of flowers. Published in the Orlando Sentinel on Mar. 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary