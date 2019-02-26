Joseph J. Rizzo passed away February 23. He was born in Philadelphia on July 22, 1935. Joe was founder and CEO for 25 years of the national Better Hearing Institute, a Washington, DC-based nonprofit association. His journalism career included stints as a correspondent for the Paris edition of the New York Herald Tribune and the European edition of Stars and Stripes, and as a reporter for the Philadelphia Evening Bulletin. Following retirement he served four years as CEO of Orlando's Festival of Orchestras, concert presenter of the world's top orchestras. Served on Central Florida boards of Habitat for Humanity, the YMCA, the Alzheimer Resource Center, and served as President of the University Club of Winter Park. He graduated summa cum laude from Temple University, with a B.S. Degree in Communications. Joe had a passion for running and ran over 100 marathons. He is survived by his wife of over 61 years, Nita Marie. His oldest son, Joe Carl passed away in September. His son, Michael Sean lives with his mother in Winter Park. He is also survived by two grandsons, Michael and Matthew. There will be a Celebration of Life service held in March at the University Club of Winter Park. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Winter Park Playhouse. Published in the Orlando Sentinel on Feb. 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary