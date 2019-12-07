|
|
In loving Memory
October 25, 1955 - December 8, 2004
Our dear Joseph, we find comfort knowing you continue to watch over us, keep us safe and healthy.
We are forever grateful for your love, kindness and guidance.
We continue to pray that you will guide us to make the right choices in life which will bring us to you when God calls us. We Love and Miss you every day. You are forever with us.
Debra Jean, Matthew Corey, Jennifer, Richard, Mom and Dad Wemple, family and friends.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Dec. 7 to Dec. 8, 2019