Joseph Nelson Brouillette, aged 89, passed away peacefully on February 27, 2019 in Fort Pierce, FL. Born on September 7, 1929 in Brattleboro, VT, to Joseph and Celia (Jarvis) Brouillette, he attended dental and medical school at the University of Maryland, residency at Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit. He served four years in the Navy. Married Sally Chapman on June 16, 1962 and raised five sons. Nelson practiced General Surgery in Bad Axe, MI and started the EMT service. In 1980, the family moved to Florida and he set up a Colon and Rectal Surgery practice in Winter Park, FL serving hospitals including Orlando Regional. He was a published author and served as editor of the Journal of the Florida Medical Association. After being a surgeon, he was a General Practitioner at locations across the United States, retiring in Stuart, FL in 2007. Nelson was predeceased by his sister Dorothy and his brother Robert. He is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Sally, his sons and their wives: Joseph (Tiffany), John (Truc), James (Becky Lau), Jeffrey (Brenna), Jason (Ashley) and his beloved grandchildren: Devin, Madison, Ryan, Justin, Danielle, Jessica, Jacob, Elle, John William and Julia. Published in the Orlando Sentinel on Mar. 3, 2019