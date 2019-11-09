Home

Joe Franus, 98, Orlando, went home to be with the Lord on November 5, 2019. Born in Scranton, PA, he married and moved to Baltimore, then relocated with his family to Orlando in 1957 with the Martin Company. Preceded in death by Marie, his wife of 63 years, he is survived by their 4 daughters: Joanne (Carl) Barton, Orlando; Marianne (Dennis) Beck, Winter Haven; Suzanne (John) Stinson, Orlando; & Julianne Franus, Sanford. Also 7 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren, 3 nieces, 3 nephews, & many relatives & friends.

Beloved patriarch, blessed & faithful, we will miss you so much! We rejoice that we will see you again.

A Requiem Eucharist will be held on Saturday, November 23, 1:00 pm, at the Cathedral Church of St Luke, 130 N Magnolia Ave, Orlando.

For parking information, call 407-849-0680.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2019
