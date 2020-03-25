|
Joseph (Joe) Morris Stokes, born January 6, 1934 in Pleasantville, NJ to William Blood Stokes and Louise Stokes, died March 19, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers. He is survived by his wife Alice; sons, Joseph Jr. (Donna) and Robert "Bob" (Teresa); three grandchildren, Loren, Michelle and Jared Stokes and four great grandchildren.
Joe served 3 years in the U.S. Navy. After his Navy Service, he was employed by The Glen Martin Company in Baltimore, MD. He transferred to Orlando, FL, which is now Lockheed Martin from which he retired in 1992 after 37 years of service. Joe was a member of First Baptist Church, Winter Garden, Florida.
His interment will be private at Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell, Florida. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in Joe's memory to First Baptist Church, 125 E. Plant St., Winter Garden, FL 34787 or to a .
Becker Funeral Home, Clermont, FL is serving the family. www.beckerfamilyfuneral.com
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Mar. 25 to Mar. 29, 2020